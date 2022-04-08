Ramzan zakat distribution begins

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Updated On - 11:30 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: With the advent of Ramzan month, the pious people have started distributing ‘zakat’, to the needy groups in the society.

Muslims calculate the zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam and an obligatory contribution of a certain portion of one’s wealth in support of the poor or needy or for other charitable purposes, mostly during the month of Ramzan. As mandated, zakat is calculated on one’s annual savings with at least 2.5 per cent to be distributed.

“It is obligatory for every Muslim who is ‘sahib–e-nisaab’, meaning one whose annual saving equals not less than the value of 77 gm gold or 520 gm silver. If they do not have money, they have to sell a part of their assets and pay it. While calculating, accounting for a period of one year (12 months) should be done,” Maulana Hafez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb, Mecca Masjid, said.

Traditionally, the amount donated as zakat is used to help people during the month of Ramzan with food, clothing and to set up small businesses. The biggest beneficiaries of the zakat proceeds are the ‘madarsas’ where children are taught Islamic syllabus.

Of late, several NGOs are taking a good share of the zakat amount estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore in Hyderabad alone and using it to provide self-employment for jobless, healthcare and modern education.

Helping Hand Foundation, president Mujtaba Hasan Askari, said several families benefitted through free medical treatment through the zakat money. “We were instrumental in arranging free surgeries and transplants, providing artificial limbs and helping government hospitals with necessary infrastructure through our donations,” he said.

Syed Khalid, an IT professional from Mallepally who identifies beneficiaries on his own said, “I select meritorious students from poor families and sponsor their education. This way I am satisfied that I am fulfilling the purpose and obligation.”

Thanks to the awareness through social media platforms, more women are coming forward to make zakat donations particularly on gold as mandated by Islamic laws. “Many Muslim women work these days, so they themselves are calculating and donating it directly or through social organizations,” said social activist Lubna Sarwath.

Youngsters in the families are now taking a lead in dispensing ration and clothes purchased using the zakat money. “We visit a slum carrying the goods and deliver at the doorsteps of the needy,” said Naveed Ahmed, an engineering graduate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .