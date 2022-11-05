Ranbir-Alia’s love story in ‘Brahmastra’ tweaked for OTT release: Ayan Mukerji

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure magnum-opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has finally been released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

The film was theatrically released on September 9 and broke several box-office records. However, there was also some criticism around the film regarding several factors — the love story of the lead pair, dialogues, depth in the character arcs, and others.

Keeping the feedback in mind, Ayan in an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’ has reportedly stated that he has made changes in Shiva and Isha’s love story in a subtle way.

“A comment had reached me a little bit about Alia’s sort of love graph in the film… there were a few places where I felt perhaps that I had edited it too sharply not allowing for that little bit of lingering on actor’s expressions,….so I added some bits in Shiva and Isha’s love story and Isha’s pull towards Shiva…(sic),” Ayan reportedly said.

“It’s subtle stuff, so you may not realise it unless you’ve seen the film three or four times, but I would like to believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother,” Ayan added.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse. Along with Ranbir and Alia, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in crucial roles.