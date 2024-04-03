Randomisation of polling staff, ballot, control units complete in Nirmal: Collector

He along with Additional Collector Kishore Kumar carried out the process of randomization of the staff and polling material in presence of representatives of political parties here on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 07:00 PM

Nirmal: Collector Ashish Sangwan said that the first phase of randomization of polling staff for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls was completed.

He along with Additional Collector Kishore Kumar carried out the process of randomization of the staff and polling material in presence of representatives of political parties here on Wednesday.

Also Read Covid norms to be followed at polling booths: Suryapet Collector

Sangwan said that randomisation of presiding officers, assistant president officers, other presiding officers, and other polling staff was completed.

Orders would be issued to the officers, besides communicating through SMS about the post. He asked the polling officials to effectively render duties and strive for the success of the elections.

The Collector further said that randomisation of ballot units and control units, allocated to Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole Assembly constituencies, was carried out online.

He requested the representatives of the political parties to follow norms set by the Election Commission of India. He urged them to extend their cooperation to the officials for smooth conduct of the polls.

Elections supervisor Srinivas, e-Districts Manager Nadeem and representatives of the political parties attended the programme.