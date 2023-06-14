Sivakarthikeyan lends his voice to Maaveeran’s second single ‘Vannarapettayila’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Maaveeran is going to be released on July 14 in theatres in Telugu and Tamil. The makers of Maaveeran started releasing the promotional content of the film already. The first single of Maaveeran, ‘Scene Ah Scene Ah’ was an instant hit. Anirudh Ravichander‘s vocals gave a successful opening to Maaveeran’s album.

Today, the makers released the second single from the film. The second song is named Vannarapetayila and it is filled with the love between the lead characters. The interesting part of the song is that the lead pair of the film, Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar themselves gave the vocals for the song and it came out so nicely.

Vannarapettayila was written by Yugabharathi. Bharath Shankar composed the song.

Maaveeran is written and directed by Madonne Ashwin. Shanthi Talkies produced the film. Vidhu Ayyanna is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raja is the edit

