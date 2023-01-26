Ranji Trophy: Badoni, bowlers put Delhi in driver’s seat

Hosts, after conceding first innings lead, stare at another loss

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Hosts Hyderabad put another lackluster show – first with the ball then with the bat – to allow visitors Delhi take control over the proceedings of the Group B Ranji Trophy match on the third day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad started the day well reducing the visitors to 277/8 and looked like taking the first innings lead after posting 355 runs in their innings, the bowlers then failed to break the ninth-wicket partnership (122 off 167) between Ayush Badoni (191 off 230; 24×4, 6×6) and Harshit Rana (58) to allow the visitors post a commanding 433 runs and take 78-run first innings lead.

To make the matters worse, Hyderabad lost five wickets for 90 and stare at another loss in the final Ranji Trophy group match. The hosts, at stumps, are just 12 runs ahead. With a whole day remaining, the hosts face another embarrassing loss in already lackluster season.

Earlier, the day began well with Ajay Dev Goud removing overnight batter Lalit Yadav. Anikethreddy then struck twin blows in the 66th over castling Anuj Rawat and Pranshu Vijayan to reduce the visitors 277/8.

But Badoni continued his counter-attacking knock. He reached his century with a scoop off Ajay Dev Goud. He smashed Anikethreddy for a couple of sixes. He drove Anikethreddy straight down the wicket to reach 150 and then took his team past hosts’ total in the 83rd over in the company of Rana.

Anikethreddy then ended the big partnership when jr castled Badoni’s wickets. The batter missed the delivery trying to sweep. But at the other end, Rana reached his half-century before being out for Ajay sent Rana as lbw. Anikethreddy returned with 5/143.

With 78 behind, Hyderabad had a horrible start. Captain Tanmay Agarwal was frustrated when he was given out trying to pull Harshit Rana’s delivery in the fifth over. In the next over, Rahul Radesh edged Divij Mehra to wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat who took a diving catch to his left on the stroke of tea.

Rana then inflicted more damage removing two wickets off successive deliveries post tea. K Nitesh Rana pulled a shorter delivery straight to square-leg Hrithik Shokeen while Chandan Sahani was bowled on the next delivery.

T Santosh Goud (20 batting) and K Rohit Rayudu (32) added 51 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter perished in the 27th over. Shashank Lokesh (12 batting) was giving Santosh the company.