Ranji Trophy: Badoni leads Delhi’s reply after Rohit’s unbeaten ton

Hyderabad post 355 in their first innings; Ajay, Aniket scalp two wickets each

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

K Rohit Rayudu celebrates his century against Delhi on the second day of Ranji Trophy mantch on Wednesday

Hyderabad: K Rohit Rayudu scored an impressive unbeaten 153 (295; 14×4, 3×6) to guide Hyderabad to 355 in their first innings on the second day the the Group B Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 247/4, overnight batter T Santosh Goud (10), who added 26-run partnership with Rohit for the fifth wicket, got out for lbw for Divij Mehra in the third over of the day.

Later, Rohit completed his century in the 101st over. Shashank Lokesh and Rohit added a 44-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which was the highest of the day.

Later, Hyderabad batters lost their wickets at regular intervals. Ajay Dev Goud (10), G Anikethreddy (8), Kartikeya Kak (1) and S Praneeth Raj (0) departed cheaply by lunch as Hyderabad crossed 350 run mark before closing their innings.

Delhi began their reply strongly raking up 225 runs for five on the back of a counter-attacking 74-ball 72 from skipper Yash Dull, which included 16 boundaries, and an unbeaten 78 (off 85; 11×4, 2×6) from Ayush Badoni to end the day on a high.

Both the openers Dull and Dhruv Shorey 30 (44 balls; 6×4) showed intent from the first over in the post lunch session. They added a 98-ball 83-run partnership for the opening wicket, before Dhruv was sent to pavilion by Ajay Dev Goud in the 17th over.

Hrithik Shokeen (4), who snared two wickets for his side, gave his wicket to G Anikethreddy in 20th over. For the fourth wicket, Ayush Badoni with his boundaries added 38-runs with Yash Dull.

At stumps, Delhi were 223/5 in 50 overs as the victors are still trail by 132 runs. For Hyderabad, Ajay Dev Goud and G Anikethreddy scalped two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Hyderabad 1st innings 355 in 124 overs (Rohit Rayudu 153 no, Chandan Sahani 67; Divij Mehra 3/45, Harshit Rana 3/63) vs Delhi 1st innings 223/5 in 50 overs (Yash Dhull 72, Ayush Badoni 78 batting).