Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad crush Arunachal Pradesh

Hyderabad record an innings and 187 victory inside two days in the Ranji Trophy Plate Game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: Overnight batter Tamay Agarwal, who scripted history by scoring the fastest triple century in the First Class cricket on Friday with 323, went on to make 366 as Hyderabad defeated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 187 runs to bag seven points and finish the match inside two days, in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad declared their innings at 615/4 in 59.3 overs taking a first innings lead of 443 runs. In reply, Arunachal Pradesh, who were skittled out for 172 in their first innings, produced a better batting performance that was not enough. They were all out for 256 runs in 53.4 overs. Divyanshu Yadav top-scored for them with a 92-ball 91 with the help of 12 boundaries and 4 sixes. Techi Doria, who carried the bat in the first innings, made 58 runs while Abhishek Mrinnal added 35 runs.

For Hyderabad, P Sairam and Tanay Thyagarajan scalped three wickets apiece to share the spoils. Pacer Kartikeya Kak and Rohit Rayudu also scalped two wickets apiece.