Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad suffer fifth straight loss

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s dismal show continued as they succumbed to a nine-wicket loss, their fifth on the trot, on the third of the Group B Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in Pune on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 176/5 with 209 runs behind in the first innings in reply to Maharashtra’s 385, Hyderabad lost their remaining five wickets 16 runs in less than 12 overs in the day. Maharashtra enforced follow-on and the Hyderabad’s batters continued their poor run.

Barring Chandan Sahani (59), captain Tanmay Agarwal (43) and K Rohit Rayudu (37), other batters came a cropped to be all out for 219 runs in 53.1 overs to set a target of 27 runs for Maharashtra.

Kartikeya Kak, who scalped seven wickets in the first innings, dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball but they knocked out the target in 2.5 overs to take six points from the victory. Hyderabad still have just a point after six matches. They will face Delhi in the last league match in Hyderabad.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 385 & 30/1 in 2.5 overs bt Hyderabad 192 & 219 in 53.1 overs (f/o) (Chandan Sahani 59; Satyajeet Bachhav 3/32, R Hangargekar 3/66).