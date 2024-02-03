Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad take 259-run first innings lead against Mizoram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 10:55 PM

Hyderabad: Riding on captain G Rahul Singh’s counter-attacking century (108 off 108; 14×4, 2×6) and Nitesh Reddy’s patient ton (115 off 213; 11×4, 1×6), Hyderabad took a commanding 259-run first innings lead to end the second day at 458/8 in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Resuming at 120/1, the hosts added 338 runs in the day losing eight wickets. At stumps, Kartikeya Kak (36 batting off 60; 5×4) is batting in the company of E Sanketh (2). Earlier, overnight batter Rahul, who was on 81, scored century in the first session before being dismissed by KC Cariappa in the ninth over of the day. He, along with Rohit Rayudu, added 145 runs for the second wicket.

After his dismissal, Nitesh joined hands with Rohit. Rohit reached his half-century but departed in the 88th over when the team score was 207. Next man in, Chandani Sahani (1) was back in the pavilion in the next over. But Nitesh and Pragnay Reddy (91 off 107; 10×4, 1×6) joined forces to take Hyderabad to a massive total.

Both scored runs at will hitting boundaries. However, Pragnay was caught in front of the wickets by Cariappa after adding 142 runs to take the team’s score to 350. After his dismissal, Ravi Teja (1) and Tanay Thyagarajan (19) departed quickly. Nitesh, who notched up his ton, edge Mohit Jagra to wicketkeeper at the fag end of the innings. However, Kak hit five boundaries in his 60-ball knock and ensured no other wickets in the day. For the visitors, Jangra and Cariappa scalped three wickets apiece.