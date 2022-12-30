Ranji Trophy: Tanmay’s ton in vain as Hyderabad lose to Assam by 18 runs

| Ranji Trophy Tanmays Ton In Vain As Hyderabad Lose To Assam By 18 Runs

Assam defeated Hyderabad by 18 runs on the fourth day of the Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match

Hyderabad: Assam defeated Hyderabad by 18 runs on the fourth day of the Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, at Uppal on Friday.

Resuming the day at 228/9 requiring 22 runs for the victory with just a wicket in hand, Hyderabad were bowled out for 231 in 61.5 overs after adding just three in the day.

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal with his unbeaten ton was the highest scorer 126 not out (158 balls, 12×4, 1×6) for his side.

Assam’s Riyan Parag, who snared eight wickets in the match – four wickets in each innings – dismissed Kartikeya Kak (1) for his overnight score to take his side to the victory.

Earlier, riding on Riyan Parag’s impressive 28-ball 78, Assam had given a target of 250 to Hyderabad on Day 3. Hyderabad managed to score 228 on the same day but lost nine wickets.

Though Tanmay carries his bat with an unbeaten century, his efforts proved insufficient with other batters failing to contribute.