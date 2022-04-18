RapidEVChargE plans to set up EV charger manufacturing unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: RapidEVChargE, which is into manufacturing of electrical chargers and creating related software applications, has plans to set up a electric vehicle charger manufacturing unit in Telangana Hyderabad. It will be through a franchise route. It currently manufactures chargers in Coimbatore, said company Founder and Chief Executive Officer P Sivasubramaniam.

It also has plans to set up 1,000 charging stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 18 months. The locations include housing societies, malls, hospitals and other parking locations. These will be through the charge point operators who will bear the installation costs. It will offer chargers and the software. The charger infrastructure costs from Rs 40,000 to Rs 12 lakh depending on the configuration, he said.

The charging points will have slow chargers which will take about six hours and also fast chargers which need just 30 minutes. The charging tariff varies from Rs 8 to 25 per unit depending on the speed of charging. These points will suit vehicles of all makes, he said.

Among others, it also has products like electric pole charging stations. This will have a power socket and a mini screen or a QR code to authenticate the users with an OTP. The slot has to be booked on the app and it will be a prepaid transaction. Such poles are already commissioned in Coimbatore and the company is planning to introduce them in Telangana shortly, he told Telangana Today.

The company is in talks with automobile original equipment manufacturers and other businesses to provide them with suitable EV charging solutions, Sivasubramaniam said.

The Indian automotive industry is the fifth largest in the world. An estimated four lakh charging stations are needed to meet the charging requirement for two million electric vehicles that could potentially ply on the roads by 2026. “India is investing heavily into electric mobility. The focus in the next few years will be on faster and effective charging infrastructure. Battery swapping technology will take time to be in the mainstream,” he said.

