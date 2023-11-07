Rare species of bamboo rat spotted in Bengal

By IANS Published Date - 01:05 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Photo: Wikipedia

Kolkata: A rare species of bamboo rat was found in north Bengal on Tuesday with the forest department veterans claiming that this is probably the first time it was spotted in the entire state.

The species was detected by the local villagers Ambari- Falakata Range under the Baikunthapur Forest Division in scattering over the two districts of Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in north Bengal.

“These species are generally witnessed in bamboo woods considering that the soft fleshy portion inside the bamboos are their staple diet. These species are detected mainly in Nepal, Bangladesh and parts of northeastern India. But as per the records of the state government, this is for the first time that a Bamboo Rat is detected not just in any forest in north Bengal but anywhere within West Bengal,” said a senior official of the state forest department.

The forest department officials are wondering how this species reached up to the Baikunthapur forest and that too alone, as they always move in groups. However, even after the rescue of the Bamboo Rat, the forest department officials are in a fix.

They are wondering where to release the animal in the wild considering that they always move in groups. In case the animal is left alone there is a high possibility of it becoming a prey to other wild animals.