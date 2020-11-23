Rare species of orchid blossoms in Kothagudem forests

Foresters spot ‘Habenaria Ramayyana’, named after OU professor,during floral exploration and habitat management activity

Kothagudem: The forest officials of Kothagudem have a moment of pride to cherish as a rare species of orchid has been found in the district forests.

The species, named ‘Habenaria Ramayyana,’ which was first discovered in 1979 by Prof S T Ramachandra Chary, has now been spotted in Chandrugonda forest range in the district. It was named after Botany Prof Ramaiah of Osmania University.

The orchid is found during floral exploration and habitat management activity in which Kothagudem forest division officials are engaged for the past couple of months. The activity is being carried out in association with Assistant Professor Sadasivaiah and his team of scholars from Jadcherla and Forest Survey of India (FSI) expert, J Swamy.

“Habenaria Ramayyana of the orchidaceae family is a very rare orchid species. Finding it in Kothagudem forests is a very proud and happy moment for us all. It was last reported in the year 2017 in Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) by Sadasivaiah”, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), A Appaiah told Telangana Today on Monday.

In-situ & ex-situ

All measures for the preservation of the plant habitat are planned. We will take up in-situ (conservation of species in their natural habitats and ex-situ (preservation of biological diversity outside their natural habitats) conservation, he explained.

The orchid species like Habenaria roxburghii and Habenaria plantaginea are commonly found in Telangana forests. The floral exploration and habitat management activity is taken up with an objective of identifying and preparing a checklist of rare and threatened plant species.

“We are also in the process of grass land management wherein palatable and non-palatable grass species are being identified and grass seeds are collected to propagate across the forests to serve as a fodder for herbivores.

Steps are being taken towards a holistic wildlife management. Maintaining the herbivore population is essential in the wake of the reports of tiger movements in the forests in Kothagudem district, Appaiah pointed out.

