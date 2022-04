Rashly driven truck runs over couple in Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:16 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: A couple died after the motorcycle they were traveling on was hit by a truck at Kukatpally here on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the victims, who were yet to be identified, were proceeding towards Saibaba Nagar. Police said the truck, allegedly driven in a rash manner, hit the bike, throwing them off the bike.

“They died on the spot,” police said.