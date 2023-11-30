Rashmika-Vaidehi pair marches into semis of Women’s World tennis tour

In the quarterfinal clash, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidhei Chaudhari cruised past Paavani Pathak and Prisha Vyas of USA 6-1, 6-3 to seal semifinal spot
Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidhei Chaudhari marched into semifinals of the doubles event of the Women’s World tennis tour held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
In the quarterfinal clash, the duo cruised past Paavani Pathak and Prisha Vyas of USA 6-1, 6-3 to seal semifinal spot.
In the singles clash, Rashmikaa entered into quarterfinal after her comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Sonali Patil in the second round.
Results: Singles: Second round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Sonali Patil 6-0, 6-1; Doubles: Quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty /Vaidhei Chaudhari (IND) bt Paavani Pathak /Prisha Vyas (USA) 6-1, 6-3.