Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair enters quarters in Women’s World Tennis Tour ITF tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidhei Choudary marched into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Women’s World Tennis Tour ITF tournament in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, the pair defeated the duo of Kashish Bhatia and Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-1 to enter into the last four stage of the competition.

Results: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidhei Choudary bt Kashish Bhatia/Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-1.