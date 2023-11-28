Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Home | News | Rashmikaa Vaidehi Pair Enters Quarters In Womens World Tennis Tour Itf Tournament

Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair enters quarters in Women’s World Tennis Tour ITF tournament

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidhei Choudary defeated the duo of Kashish Bhatia and Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-1 to enter into the last four stage of the competition

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 28 November 23
Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair enters quarters in Women’s World Tennis Tour ITF tournament
Shrivalli Rashmikaa

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidhei Choudary marched into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Women’s World Tennis Tour ITF tournament in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, the pair defeated the duo of Kashish Bhatia and Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-1 to enter into the last four stage of the competition.

Results: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidhei Choudary bt Kashish Bhatia/Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-1.

Related News

Latest News