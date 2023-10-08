RB for Women launched in Hyderabad

The initiative aims to inspire more women take up motorcycling as a hobby or means of transportation and empower women to embrace adventure and independence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: Royal Brothers, a bike rental company and, Moto Business Service India Private Limited (MBSI), a first-tier subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Japan, joined hands and partnered to launch ‘RB For Women’ in Hyderabad for the very first time. The initiative aims to inspire more women take up motorcycling as a hobby or means of transportation and empower women to embrace adventure and independence.

More than 200 women have already participated in the program over the past three years, and the launch of the 5th edition to train around 50 women to ride motorcycles is a positive step towards providing women with valuable skills and prospective employment opportunities, a press release said.

RB for Women covers all aspects of riding a motorcycle, including basic skills, advanced techniques, and safety protocols. The women are provided with safety gear and have access to a range of motorcycles to practice on. The training was conducted in a safe and controlled environment at Hasten Go-Karting group and the women received personalized guidance and support from a professional trainers.

Abhishek Chandrashekar, Co-Founder & CEO, RB said, “Learning how to ride a motorcycle is an empowering experience that can boost confidence, increase independence, and provide a sense of adventure.”