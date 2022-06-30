Re-verify answer scripts of candidates who scored zero in SSC, inter exams: Sabitha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to take suo moto action and re-verify answer scripts of candidates who scored zero marks in the Intermediate and SSC Public Examinations 2022.

There were reports of some students scoring zero marks in the intermediate public examinations results that were recently declared. The answer scripts of such students would be re-verified and facts would be brought out, she said and asked officials for steps to clear apprehensions among students.