Reach exam centre on time, Eamcet candidates told

Hyderabad: Candidates who are appearing for the TS Eamcet-2021, which will be held between August 4 and August 10, will not be allowed into the test centre if they are late even by a minute. They must also take necessary precautions from Covid-19 like sanitisation of hands, wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance while travelling to the test centres, Eamcet Convenor, Dr A Govardhan on Monday said.

The Convenor has advised candidates to visit their allotted test centres at least one day prior to the test so that they won’t have to search for the location on the day of the entrance test.

The engineering stream (E) of Eamcet will be conducted in six sessions on August 4 (forenoon and afternoon), August 5 (forenoon and afternoon) and August 6 while the exam for AM (agriculture and medical) stream will be conducted in three sessions on August 9 (forenoon and afternoon) and August 10 (forenoon). All the forenoon sessions will be from 9 am to 12 noon while afternoon sessions will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

A total of 2,51,606 candidates, which includes 1,64,962 for Engineering and 86,644 for AM stream, have registered for Eamcet. Overall, there are 105 test centers for the candidates out of which 82 are in Telangana while the rest of the 23 are in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are prohibited from carrying the electronic Gadgets like Mobile phones, calculators, watches etc. The parents/guardians (if any) who are accompanying the candidates are requested to stay away from the test center to avoid the gathering/crowd from commencement of exam till the exam is over.

