Ready to resign if Congress proves claims, says Harish

“I will resign as MLA and walk out of the Assembly if the Congress proves its claims on completion of the Mid Manair project,” a charged up Harish Rao said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: Former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday offered to resign from his post as an MLA if the Congress proved its claims on completing the Mid Manair project during their rule in the past.

Presenting the white paper on irrigation sector in the House, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had said that the Mid Manair was completed by the Congress in the past. Raising objections to the Minister’s claims, Harish Rao shot back saying it was completed during the BRS government’s tenure.

As the former Minister was speaking on the white paper, three Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao intervened.

This was even after Harish Rao urged Speaker G Prasad Kumar to ensure that other Members or Ministers do not intervene in his speech other than Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Irrigation Minister and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu.

“Speaker sir, since three other Ministers spoke on diverse topics and I have to reply to them. I have the capacity to answer to each of them even if the House continues till 12 in the night,” Harish Rao said.

Earlier in the day, as the Speaker was assuming the chair in the House, the BRS Members appealed to him to look at their end. In reply, the Speaker in a lighter vein said “I am always looking at you, especially Harish Rao,”. This left all the Members in splits.