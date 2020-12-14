‘Realty Connex’ expo from February 5

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Mahati Market Essentialz has come up with a unique concept of holding a first-of-its-kind hybrid real estate expo titled ‘Realty Connex’, which will feature realty projects in a physical and 3-D virtual interactive format at HICC, Madhapur between February 5 and 7, 2021.

On Monday, the logo of ‘Realty Connex’, which is set to showcase over 100 real estate brands in physical and virtual form and attract over 10,000 visitors during the three-day conference, was unveiled by Mayor, Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, Jakka Venkat Reddy in the presence of the president, Telangana Builders Federation, C Prabhakar Rao, president, JCI (2019), Sirish Dundoo along with organiser of Reality Connex, Avinash.

“We have worked hard and launched this unique platform where we connect people from across the globe virtually on one single window. Our concept has received a lot of praise from various organizations,” says Avinash Khanapur from Mahati Market Essentialz.

The realty segment across Hyderabad has seen immense growth over the past five years including post-Covid. “In recent times, Hyderabad reality has seen a major rise, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. The city is consistently ranked amongst the best Indian cities, which will in-turn has fuelled the growth of the sector,” Avinash said.

