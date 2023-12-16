Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala for 10 days from Dec 23 to Jan 1

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:16 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) has announced on Saturday that ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ will commence at the Tirumala Sri Vari Temple from December 23 to January 1 for 10 days.

In an official release, The TTD has stated that all arrangements will be made to allow devotees to obtain the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam during this period.

The annual event is considered to be highly auspicious. The significance lies in the belief that the merit obtained by having darshan during any of these 10 days is equal.

Due to the limited availability of tickets in Tirumala, devotees are advised to plan their visit during these festive days to secure darshan of the deity. Tickets for the same are available in Tirupati for darshan during these festive days.

Like in the past few years, even this year, a protocol for online booking will be in place, and darshan will be provided only to a limited extent. Acceptance of recommendation letters will not be entertained, according to the release.

The TTD has requested VIPs and other devotees not to rush the to the temple only on the day of Vaikunta Ekadashi, and plan their visit during any of the 10 days.

Arrangements have been made to facilitate darshan without any hassles for devotees, the TTD said.