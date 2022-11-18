Record Kavitha’s statement, Revanth Reddy demands police

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Congress unit has demanded that Hyderabad Police record the statement of TRS MLC K Kavitha, who admitted that a few persons had approached her to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TRS MLC’s statement should be taken up as Suo Moto and thorough investigation should be conducted. All those, who were involved in the episode, should be arrested, demanded TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

Addressing media persons here, the TPCC president charged that both BJP and ruling TRS were indulging in blame-game. All these tactics were being adopted by the parties only to cover up their failures at the Central and State level, he said. In the guise of controversies, both TRS and BJP were trying to escape the people’s wrath. While BJP was misusing ED and other Central probe agencies, the ruling TRS was forcing the State organisations to act, Revanth Reddy said.

The Congress party also charged that there was no clarity on paddy procurement and demanded the State government to make things clear to the farmers. Similarly, there was no discussion on filling up vacancies in government departments. “The BJP and TRS are enacting dramas of attack and counter attack to deviate the people attention from different key issues,” Revanth Reddy said.