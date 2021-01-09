Vriksha Vedam presented to TRS MLC K Kavitha

Kavitha said the book brings a lot of joy to environmental lovers and also creates awareness on greenery among the people.

By | Published: 5:51 pm

Rajya Sabha MP and TRS general secretary Joginipalli Santosh Kumar presented his book Vriksha Vedam to TRS MLC Smt K Kavitha here on Saturday

The book, published in Telugu, English and Hindi, focuses on the improved green cover and natural beauty in Telangana due to the Haritha Haram drive by the government and the Green India Challenge initiated by Santosh Kumar.

Kavitha said the book brings a lot of joy to environmental lovers and also creates awareness on greenery among the people. She also congratulated Santosh Kumar on the Green India Challenge Initiative.

