Osmania University VC lays foundation stone for link road project

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:00 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

The vehicular traffic from OU’s NCC Gate will be detoured to Adikmet RoB. In a few months, the project will enable the university to become a closed campus.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder on Friday laid foundation stone for construction of the link road from the OU NCC Gate junction to Adikmet Road over Bridge (RoB).

The works of 1.20 km link road costing Rs.16 crore will be completed in three months.

Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, OSD to VC Prof. B Reddya Naik, GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, HRDCL engineer-in-chief Md. Ziauddin, and other officials attended the event.