Osmania University Hostel 4 students stage protest for 24/7 mess access and fair bills

As for the change in food menu, the official said, the university has already been extending a variety of dishes comprising mutton, chicken, eggs and vegetable curries. This menu can be relooked into after Dasara vacation, the official added.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:47 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Demanding a change in the food menu and flexible mess timing, some students of Hostel 4 of Osmania University staged a protest resulting in a long traffic jam on the university campus here on Friday.

As against the timing of 7 am to 9 am for breakfast, 12.30 pm to 2 pm for lunch and 7 pm to 9 pm for dinner, the PhD scholars wanted the administration to access the mess facility round the clock. Complaining about inflated mess bills, the scholars said that bills were generated even on the days they do not dine in the mess.

A senior university official said the mess facility cannot be run as per the wishes of the students. “Some PhD scholars are renting out their rooms to outsiders with free food from the mess facility. They are now insisting on cooking their own food in the room,” official said.

