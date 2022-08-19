Recruitment guidelines to fill 956 MLHP posts at Basthi and Palle Dawakhanas in TS

Hyderabad: The State government has permitted Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Director of National Health Mission (NHM) to fill-up 956 vacant Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) posts on contract basis for Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad and other municipal areas and Palle Dawakhanas in rural areas of Telangana.

The orders released by Secretary, Health, S.A.M Rizivi outlines the guidelines needed for taking up recruitment of the healthcare workers at Basthi and Palle Dawakhanas. The MLHP posts at sub-centres will be filled with MBBS/ BAMS doctors only and preference will be given to MBBS doctors.

The Staff Nurse posts will be recruited with individuals who have done B.Sc (Nursing) and have graduated in the academic year 2020 onwards or Staff Nurses with B.Sc (Nursing) who graduated before 2020 and have done General Nurse Midwifery (GNM) and completed six months bridge course programme in Community Health (CPCH).

The doctors (MBBS/BAMS) at these health care facilities will be given remuneration of Rs. 40,000 per month and staff nurses will be paid remuneration of Rs. 29,900 per month.

