Reduced syllabus for Eamcet?

Published: 12:16 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Students preparing to appear for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 might get some relief in the syllabus as the entrance test is expected to be held on the basis of the reduced syllabus of intermediate.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to conduct Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) utilising 70 per cent of the syllabus for the academic year 2020-21. The remaining syllabus will be taught through assignments/projects. “The TS EAMCET will be on the basis of the intermediate syllabus. The Board said it will conduct exams with 70 per cent of the syllabus. Once we receive the syllabus from the Board we will announce the TS EAMCET syllabus after government approval,” said a senior official of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The entrance test for engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other allied courses is likely to be conducted in the first or second week of June. It will be held in multiple sessions spread across three to four days for engineering, and two to three days for AM streams. A schedule will be announced by the TSCHE after declaration of IPE schedule.

“From the day of completion of the IPE, we need to give at least three weeks for preparation. The plan is to conduct the entrance test in June. Soon, we will be appointing conveners for all common entrance tests,” the official said.

Every year, the TS EAMCET is organised in May. However, due to the pandemic, the schedule has been derailed. Last year, it was delayed by four months, with the test being held in September.

A total of 1,43,326 candidates had registered for the engineering stream of the TS EAMCET 2020, of which 1,19,183 appeared and 89,734 qualified. In the AM stream, 78,981 candidates registered, 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified.

During the academic year 2020-21, 22,412 convenor quota seats in various engineering courses were vacant after all rounds of counselling. While there were 70,141 engineering seats in the convenor quota in 184 colleges, only 47,729 seats were filled.

