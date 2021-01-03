Reformer Savitribai Phule remembered

Errabelli pays tributes to the pioneer of women education, feminist movement in India

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao paid glowing tributes to Savitribai Phule, who was a social reformer, educationalist, and poet from Maharashtra, on her 190th birth anniversary, here on Sunday.

Speaking after garlanding the busts of Savitribai and Jyothiba Phule at SDLCE building on Kakatiya University (KU) campus here, Rao said that Savitribai Phule was not only the wife of a great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, but was herself a prominent social reformer who worked for the upliftment of women and underprivileged. “Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831, at Nyagaon village in Satara district of Maharashtra into an ordinary peasant family. But her family had ties with Telangana region. They had relatives in Bodhan of Nizamabad district and some parts of Adilabad district.

“Since she believed that women’s liberation was possible only through education, she and her husband Jyothirao started the first girls’ school in Pune on January 1, 1848 in pre-independent India,” Rao said, adding that she also fought against practices like ‘Sathi-Sahagamanam’ (widow’s ritual suicide) and child marriages. “She strived for remarriages of the widows. When her husband Mahatma Phule died, she set fire to his pyre and became the first woman to set fire to her husband’s pyre,” Rao said.

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that Savitribai Phule fought for social equality by opposing the practice of the untouchability and became the pioneer of the social movements in India. KU Registrar Prof K Purushotham, the staff of the SDLCE and others have also rich tributes to Savitribai on the occasion. Phule Ashya Sadhana Samithi, State president, and Head of the Dept of Journalism, KU, Dr Sangani Malleshwar presided over the programme. Dr Valluri Ramchandar, Dr Taduri Satri, Dr Nallani Srinivas, Dr Boora Vidyasagar and others attended the programme.

ABVP activists arrested

Demanding the State government to appoint regular Vice-Chancellor to the KU and also recruit the teaching staff, members of the ABVP tried to obstruct the convoy of the Minister Dayakar Rao near KU campus. The police took scores of ABVP activists into custody.

Savitribai laid foundation for women empowerment: Karimnagar Mayor

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Sunday said social reformer Savitribai Phule laid the foundation for womens’ empowerment by providing education to them.

The Mayor participated in 190th birthday celebrations of Savitribai Phule organised by various BC organisations at Jyothirao Phule park here on Sunday. He paid tributes to Savitribai and garlanded her portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Savitribai, the first woman teacher, who started first school for girls in the country, participated in social movements and worked hard for the upliftment of downtrodden sections. She was also a good writer, he said, adding that she also professed her husband Jyotirao Phule in various social movements.

Karimnagar Cirus Ground, which is being developed under Smart City programme, has been named after Jyotirao Phule. Rao said big statues of Jyotirao Phule and Saviribai Phule will be installed in the park to take forward their legacy to future generations.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .