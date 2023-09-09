Renovation of Kakatiya Musical Garden nearing completion

Sat - 9 September 23

Hanamkonda: The much-anticipated renovation of Tri-City’s iconic Kakatiya Musical Garden is well on its way to completion, with just two months left until the reopening. Established in 1994, the structure had fallen into disrepair due to neglect by previous governments.

The massive overhaul of the Kakatiya Musical Garden, a project led by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), costs Rs.3 crore. The refurbishment plan includes the resurrection of the musical fountain, the construction of a butterfly park, a children’s play area, and adventure sports facilities.

Spanning 18 acres near the Bhadrakali Lake and temple, the garden promises to once again captivate both tourists and locals alike once its transformation is complete.

On Saturday, a team of officials led by West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Collector Sikta Patnaik convened at the garden to assess the progress of the renovation project. The MLA expressed the government’s commitment to transforming the tri-city into a premier tourist destination.

In addition to the Kakatiya Musical Garden’s facelift, there are plans underway to construct a prominent convention centre and a luxury hotel within the city. The rejuvenation of the Kakatiya Musical Garden is a cause for celebration among the local community, as it promises to offer a much-needed recreational space.

The upcoming renovation includes the fact that the musical fountain, a former highlight of the park, will once again dazzle visitors with its synchronized water jets and lights dancing to music. The butterfly park is poised to become a sanctuary for a variety of butterflies, while the children’s play area will feature a medley of rides and games for youngsters to enjoy.

Thrill-seekers will not be left disappointed with the adventure sports facilities.