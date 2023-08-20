Hanamkonda: KUDA’s Uni City plots auction sees highest price of Rs 23,300 per yard

The auction of plots in the Uni City developed by KUDA was completed at Unikicherla village near here on Sunday, with 56 plots being sold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

KUDA chairman Sudarraj Yadav at Uni City auction programme at Unikicherla on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: The auction of plots in the Uni City developed by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) was completed at Unikicherla village near here on Sunday, with 56 plots being sold.

The highest price per square yard was Rs.23,300 while the lowest price was Rs.17,800. The plots were all 200 (30×60) and 300 (45X60) square yards in area.

The auction, which had an upset price of Rs.13,000 per square yard, was initiated by KUDA Chairman S Sundarraj Yadav and Vice-Chairman Rizwanbasha Shaik. Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the main purpose of setting up Uni City was to provide plots of the highest quality at the lowest price. He assured buyers that the venture would be developed with all the necessary facilities.

The total land under KUDA’s ownership spans 135 acres. The venture is located near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and is well-suited for transportation, employment, and business. The plots will be set up with vastu, underground drainage, underground electricity, and other advanced facilities, he said.

The KUDA is planning to develop the venture in a phased manner. KUDA PO Ajit Reddy and others were present.