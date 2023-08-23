KUDA chairman warns against developing unauthorized layouts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Warangal: KUDA Chairman Sangam Reddy Sunder Raj Yadav said strict action would be taken against those who develop unauthorized layouts. He was referring to illegal ventures that were set up in the boundaries of the Panthini and Punnelu villages in the district. In Panthini village, the KUDA staff removed boundary stones erected in an illegal venture set up by Lokesh and Sagar Reddy in about six acres. The venture was also demolished. Notices have been issued to the concerned persons.

The chairman warned that those who made non-layout ventures would not be spared and strict action would be taken. He also appealed to the people to inform the KUDA on setting up a venture against the rules.