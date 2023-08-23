Renowned mathematician CR Rao passes away at 103

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Renowned mathematician and widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of statistics, Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, popularly known as Prof. CR Rao, died on Wednesday in United States. He was 103 years old.

In the last few decades, Prof. Rao’s work on statistics had a huge impact on the field of statistical theory and its applications. In fact, close associates of Prof. Rao in Hyderabad said almost all the present day books on statistics contain technical terms and concepts that have been defined by him, who last year received ‘International Prize in Statistics-2023’, the statistics equivalent of Noble prize.

Despite retiring from teaching at the age of 80 years, Prof. Rao was actively involved as the Founder of CR Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Sciences (CR Rao AIMCS) at University of Hyderabad. As a mark of honour, the main road between IIIT and Central University has been named as Prof CR Rao Road.

“The legacy of Prof. CR Rao in the field of statistics will be difficult to match for anybody. His contributions to statistics and mathematics are unparalleled and will continue to inspire the next generation for years together,” says Dr U Yugandhar, Chief Executive (Business Development), CR Rao AIMSCS, Hyderabad.

Prof. Rao was born in September 1920, to a Telugu family in Hadagali, Karnataka and completed his schooling in Gudur, Nandigama and Visakahapatnam. He did his M.Sc in mathematics from Andhra University and MA in statistics from Calcutta University in 1943.

Prof. CR Rao began his professional career as a research scholar in 1943 with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata from where he retired as Director. After his stint with Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), he relocated to United States but for nearly three-decades continued to teach at various universities.

