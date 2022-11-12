Renowned music artiste Mallapragada Jogulamba passes away at 80

Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Visakhapatnam: Renowned music artiste – ‘Sangeeta Kala Sagara’, “Sangeeta Vidya Praveena”, “Sangeeta Sudhanidhi”, “Veena Vidya Nidhi”, and retired staff artiste at All India Radio, Mallapragada Jogulamba passed away here in the early hours of Saturday. She was 80 and hailed from a family of rich heritage in classical music.

Jogulamba started learning music at the tender age of 7 years and was trained by H. Narasimha Rao, K Joga Rao and “Vainika Shiromani” Vasa Krishnamurthy in the intricacies of Carnatic music. She was the recipient of three gold medals from the competitions conducted by Sri Vijaya Tyagaraja Sabha and won the first prize in the competition conducted by Andhra Pradesh Sangeeta Nataka Academy in 1996.

As a staff artist at All India Radio, Visakhapatnam, Mallapragada Jogulamba’s name is well known to all music lovers. Several of her programs at AIR won national awards.

For over 50 years, Jogulamba conducted several hundreds of music programs, both in Vocal and Veena. Special Bhakti Ranjani, Apuroopa Swara Pallavalu, Sri Muttayya Bhagavatar Kritulu, Veena Panchakam, Devi Vaibhavam, Sampradaya Mangala Haratulu, Gauri Shankara Vaibhavam, Mahati Nada Jhari were some of her notable compositions.