Republic Day celebrations as per norms: Minister Srinivas Yadav

Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy made it clear that the Republic Day celebrations would be held as per the norms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy made it clear that the Republic Day celebrations would be held as per the norms.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Srinivas Yadav said there was no political aspect for holding low-key celebrations at Raj Bhavan and the decision was taken only in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said the BJP leaders were making an unnecessary issue out of the Republic Day celebrations and also the inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat complex on February 17, on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday.

“If he wants, let BJP State president Bandi Sanjay ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate any construction under the Central government on the latter’s birthday,” he said.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the State government could decide on the scale of the Republic Day celebrations as per its convenience.

He said the State government never undermined Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and followed protocol, despite the latter not cooperating with the State government and not clearing bills approved by the State Legislature.