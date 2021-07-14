Residents call for changes in draft Secunderabad Cantonment land rules

The suggestions were made following the public notice issued by Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

Hyderabad: The Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) has suggested modifying the draft Cantonments Land Administration Rules (CLAR) rules 2021.

The suggestions were made following the public notice issued by Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). The board on June 26 invited the public to submit objections and suggestions to the draft CLAR rules 2021.

The federation suggested that every piece of land which is in separate occupation or use of any kind should be given a separate survey number. The roads which traverse a military holding and over which the public has a right of way shall be given a separate survey number.

The federation which has been fighting for years over the roads in SCB jurisdiction mentioned that the right of way in roads mentioned as ‘A1’ is necessary. They pointed out that Local Military Authorities (LMA) often claim exclusive use of these A1 roads and prevent the public from using them.

“The suggestions we mentioned are already part of various norms and now we want these to be highlighted. If our inputs are mentioned in an explicit manner there will be no confusion and people can use these roads without any hurdles,” said CS Chandrashekhar from FNECS.

In a statement, the federation mentioned that residents staying in the north eastern part of Secunderabad were badly affected due to closure of roads categorized as A1.

They cited that due to road closure their commuting time has increased. Traffic congestion, increased exposure to pollution, additional fuel consumption and increased commuting distance were the other issues mentioned by the federation. It opined that poor road connectivity caused due to road closure has led to lack of development in the north eastern part of Secunderabad making it underdeveloped compared to the rest of the city.

