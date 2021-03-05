Restoration of Moazzam Jahi Market gate draws praise

The development had netizens praising the government for taking up the restoration, with many pointing out the sight is a really majestic one

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: There is one more reason to visit the Moazzam Jahi Market now.

The historic market, which has been in the news recently for the grand restoration it underwent after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar adopted it, now has its entrance gate also restored.

Tweeting two photographs of the same, Arvind Kumar said the gate was restored to the original shape and colour. The development had netizens praising the government for taking up the restoration, with many pointing out the sight is a really majestic one.

The grand entrance gate of #MJMarket restored to its original shape and colours .. pic.twitter.com/j9abL9oGhU — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) March 4, 2021

“The sight of this restored door is absolutely exhilarating. A big thanks to you and your team for this achievement. We look forward to you to restore heritage building and monuments of Hyderabad one by one,” social activist Sanghamitra Malik said while replying to Arvind Kumar’s tweet.

“Our city has such priceless architecture and history. It’s only up to us how we treasure and protect them. It is our heritage and our history,” was what another Twitter user, Nitin Sharma, said.

“Wow that’s brilliant! When such amazing legacy of the past is respected, the land becomes a showcase for the world to see,” tweeted Ravi Varma, while there were some others who requested taking up restoration of other historical structures in the city as well.

Apart from the entrance gate, MJ Market saw the restoration of its entire structure with new flooring and architectural lights. The renovation project, which cost about Rs 15 crore, included a new drainage system, footpath with bollards, replacing of four clocks and restoration of the gold finials on top of the clock towers.

Repairs too were taken up, including underground laying of electrical lines, removal of hoardings, banners and other unauthorised structures, and replacement of old pipelines with new ones.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .