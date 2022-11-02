Results declared for SI, Constable posts are absolutely accurate: TSLPRB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

The Board said certain non-qualified candidates had been approaching it requesting to re-check their results.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Wednesday assured candidates that results declared for recruitment to SCT SI of Police and SCT Police Constable posts were absolutely accurate and a genuine reflection of their individual performance in the Preliminary Written Test (PWT).

The Board said certain non-qualified candidates had been approaching it requesting to re-check their results. “In this regard, it would be pertinent to mention that each OMR sheet evaluation is based upon multiple OMR / ICR Scans and each and every doubtful-bubble would have been individually checked and resolved by expert committees comprising experienced professors, technical experts and representatives of the Board.

The TSLPRB follows scrupulous methodologies with an objective to ensure zero errors. Evidently, after due examination of over 400 such requests, not even a single discrepancy or error could be found,” the Board said in a press release.

On certain false rumours being spread in social media that those candidates who appeared for the PC PWT should get nearly 22 marks by deleting “wrong questions”, the Board said persons who were spreading such rumours seem to have some vested interests. They were at times basing their claims on some poorly written guide-books and cyclo-styled / photocopied study material etc., it said.

The Board said it depends on subject committees comprising highly experienced professors, teachers or academics for each of the constituent subjects of the question papers. “Thus, all the actions of the Board are closely guided by subject-experts of national / state repute during the paper-setting as well as while resolving the key (answers),” it said.

Meanwhile, the last date to submit the part-II application online to participate in the physical measurement test/physical efficiency test is up to 10 pm on November 10.