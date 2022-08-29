TSLPRB asks candidates not to believe in rumours

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board ((TSLPRB) on Monday said that certain baseless rumours were being spread on social media that there was confusion about a few questions figured in the preliminary written test conducted across on Sunday for recruiting Stipendiary Cadet Trainee police constable (Civil) and constables in Transport and Prohibition and Excise departments.

The information circulated on the social media was totally unfounded and was aimed at misleading candidates, said Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao.

He informed the candidates that the preliminary key would be released within a few days after deliberations with subject expert committees while addressing all the concerns fairly and transparently.

“We request candidates to always rely only on the information given by the Board through its website and individualized messages and not to be disturbed by motivated campaigns of misinformation done with vested interest,” he said.

Around 6,03,955 candidates attended the test in 1601 examination centers in and around Hyderabad and 38 other towns across the State. The Board conducted the test smoothly, by scrupulously abiding by all the norms and regulations, as per the planned schedule.

Biometric attendance of the candidates, including digital fingerprints and digital photographs has been captured during the test to facilitate conduct of further process. Preliminary key for the test will be made available on the official website: www.tslprb.in within a few days.

The test was conducted to fill up 15,644 vacancies of SCT PC civil or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of Transport constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables after issuing a notification on April 28, 2022.