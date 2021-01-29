Power demand touches all time high of 188.45 GW

The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

New Delhi: Power demand touched an all-time high of 188.45 GW on Thursday and will surpass 200 GW mark very soon, Power Minister RK Singh said.

“The power demand and supply surged to a new high of 1,88,452 MW at 9:42 am on 28th January 2021. The rate at which we are going, we shall cross 2,00,000 MW very soon,” Singh tweeted on Friday.

In another tweet, he said, “Southern region touched the highest ever peak demand of 53,214 MW on January 28, 2021, at 9:49 am”.

On January 20, power demand had touched a record high of 187.3 GW. All-India power demand had touched a record high of 182.89 GW on December 30 last year.

The peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) during January last year stood at 170.97 GW.

The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.