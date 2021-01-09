Retired Army officer passes away

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A retired Indian Army officer, Major General SN Bhaskar (Retired), AVSM, Padma Shri of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers passed away due to age-related complications on Thursday at his residence in Banjara Hills.

Born on November 20, 1924, he was commissioned into the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers on 10 December 1948. He received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on January 26, 1979 before retiring with distinguished service on November 30, 1980. He was known for going above and beyond his call of duty, uplifting his soldiers and their families throughout his career.

After his retirement from the army, he worked as the chairman and managing director of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and under his leadership, the per-capita production of the organisation tripled. For his contribution to BEML, he was awarded the Padma Shri on January 26, 1984.

The late officer’s final rites were performed on Friday, at Swarg Vatika Crematorium with adherence to Covid protocols. Senior military dignitaries attended the funeral, laying a wreath on behalf of the Indian Army.

