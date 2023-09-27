Retired Collector’s home burgled in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Mancherial: Unknown persons decamped with Rs.2 lakh from the home of a retired Collector at GP Ramnaik Thanda under Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal on Tuesday night.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Sathish said the burglars stole the cash from an almirah in the first floor after breaking in into the house of Sharman Naik, a retired IAS officer from GP Ramnaik Thanda. Sharman and his family members were asleep in a room on the ground floor.

A case was registered and investigation is on.