Revanth followers vow to work against monopoly of senior Cong leaders in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:08 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

File Photo

Yadadri-Bhongir: The followers of TPCC president Revanth Reddy from erstwhile Nalgonda district vowed to work together against the domination of two or three senior leaders of the party in the district.

More than 30 Congress leaders including Adhanki Dayakar, Dubbaka Narsimha Reddy, Punna Khailash, Palle Ravi Kumar met in a private function hall near Choutuppal and expressed their strong displeasure over domination of two or three senior leaders in the party affairs of the district. They also found fault with the leaders who asked the TPCC president not to come to Nalgonda district. They discussed the measures to make success of Revanth Reddy’s tour in Nalgonda, whose schedule would be announced soon.

Speaking at the meeting, Adhanki Dayakar said that Congress was not a party of a few leaders, it was people’s party. Two or three Congress leaders from the district were appearing at meetings held from New Delhi and mandal level. They were also threatening the mandal level leaders, who opposed their monopoly, he added. He would not work like a slave to any senior leader in the party.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .