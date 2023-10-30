Hyderabad: ‘Revanth Hatao-Congress Bachao’ posters unveiled

08:47 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Charging that the Congress had issued 50 percent of the 100 tickets declared so far to ‘parachute’ leaders, several leader who were denied tickets have vowed to expose the sale of tickets with evidence.

Gadwal ticket aspirant K Vijay Kumar, who was suspended from the party for levelling allegations against the party, unveiled “Revanth Hatao – Congress Bachao” wall posters at Ambedkar Statue, Tank Bund here on Monday.

He along with Bahadurpura ticket aspirant Baba Kaleemuddin said they were prepared to launch a Joint Action Committee of all the aspirants who were denied tickets. They gave a call to all the aspirants to fight against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy across the State.

