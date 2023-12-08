Revanth Reddy flies to Delhi, resigns as Malkajgiri MP

On Friday afternoon, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy traveled to New Delhi, submitting his resignation as Malkajgiri MP to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy flew to New Delhi late on Friday afternoon, where he submitted his resignation from the post of Malkajgiri MP to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to accept the resignation with effect from Thursday.

Though representing Malkajgiri constituency in the Lok Sabha, the Chief Minister had contested from the Kodangal Assembly constituency and emerged victorious over BRS candidate P Narender Reddy. Later, in an open letter to Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency residents, the Chief Minister said he would remain indebted to them all his life.

“In my political career, like Kodangal assembly constituency, Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency will remain significant. Malkajgiri people have introduced me to the entire nation,” Revanth Reddy said in the letter.

He stated that an unrelenting fight was put up on behalf of the people during these five years as per the expectations of Malkajgiri residents. “Considering the responsibilities imposed on me, I may not have allocated much time personally. But you have understood my situation and extended all support in safeguarding Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister also recalled as to how the Malkajgiri residents had showered their admiration on him. “When democratic values were murdered and police resorted to lathi charge in Kodangal, Malkajgiri people elected me to the parliament within short time,” he said.

“If the Congress flag has been hoisted in Telangana today, the foundation for it was laid in Malkajgiri,” he said, adding that the bond with Malkajgiri was not limited to five years but would remain till his last breath.

Meanwhile, party sources said the Chief Minister was scheduled to meet AICC leaders, especially Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal before flying back to Hyderabad.

The agenda was to discuss about implementation of six guarantees promised by the party during the poll campaign, besides allocation of portfolios to Ministers.