Congress govt will not last more than one year: Raja Singh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: Even as the Congress party is preparing for a grand swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium, Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the Congress government would not last more than a year and that the BJP would form the government after the fall of the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Raja Singh said the BJP was the only party which was capable of running a government, “It is not possible for the Congress to rule the State for more than one year.

Once the Congress government falls, the BJP will form the government in Telangana,” he claimed.