Revanth Reddy meets Karnataka Dy CM DK Shiva Kumar in Hyderabad

The Chief Minister and Shiva Kumar are learnt to have discussed the party preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, besides other subjects, including cabinet expansion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who returned to Hyderabad after a week-long foreign trip, met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Monday.

During the lunch meeting, the Chief Minister and Shiva Kumar are learnt to have discussed the party preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, besides other subjects, including cabinet expansion. The two were slated to participate in the inauguration of Centre of Excellence of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination at Habsiguda on Monday evening, but did not.

Revanth Reddy was also expected to participate in the Congress party’s candle march from Basheerbagh to Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund but did not participate in it either.