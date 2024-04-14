Revanth Reddy on BJP’s manifesto

After two failed terms, people had rejected Shining India under the leadership of Sonia Gandhiji.

14 April 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto as a post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank. “BJP’s Viksit Bharat is a repeat of their 2004 Shining India manifesto.

Now, after two disappointing terms, people will reject BJP and Congress led by Rahul Gandhi ji will end people’s misery,” Revanth Reddy said on X.