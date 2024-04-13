If Congress wins 14 LS seats, will quit, says Maheshwar

Speaking to the media on Saturday, said the Congress stood no chance of winning 14 seats in Telangana as the winds were blowing in favour of BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 09:37 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that he would quit politics if the Congress gets 14 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to quit his post if his party failed to win 14 seats.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, said the Congress stood no chance of winning 14 seats in Telangana as the winds were blowing in favour of BJP.

“I am ready to quit politics if Congress wins 14 seats. Is the CM ready to leave his post if his party failed to do so?”he asked. Coming down heavily on Revanth Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy said the former had occupied the Chief Minister’s chair to loot the State.

“He has become CM to grab lands and settlements. He is misleading people by creating a narrative about conspiracy against him,”he alleged.