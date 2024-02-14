Revanth Reddy trying to wipe out TS identity: Palla

He stated that the previous BRS government had designated the place for installation of the statue of Telangana Talli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 08:21 PM

Source: Twitter/TRS Party.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwara Reddy strongly objected to the State government’s decision to install the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opposite the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

He stated that the previous BRS government had designated the place for installation of the statue of Telangana Talli.

Also Read TRS cadres intensified graduates MLC voter enrollment in Khammam

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of attempting to wipe out all traces of Telangana’s identity at the behest of his Andhra bosses by changing the features in the Telangana State Emblem and Telangana Talli.